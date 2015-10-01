Serie A Matchday 33: Bottom 5 performances of the weekend
24 April at 23:30There were many great performances in Matchday 33 but there were also inevitably some not as good ones.
Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 33 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Angelo Da Costa: Atalanta vs Bologna: Whoscored rating : 5.5 :
Da Costa did not have a good game for Bologna as he conceded 3 times to Atalanta. He seemed a little shaky....
4- Nicolas Burdisso: Juventus vs Genoa : Whoscored rating: 5.5 :
This wasn't an easy game for Burdisso as Juventus scored at will on Genoa. He had a game to forget as he will be hoping to do better next week.
3- Eugenio Lamanna: Juventus vs Genoa: Whoscored rating: 5.1 :
Lamanna hasn't been great for Genoa since coming in to replace the injured Mattia Perin. He wasn't at fault for any of the 4 goals that Juve scored but he did not seem confident.
2- Josip Posavec: Lazio vs Palermo : Whoscored rating: 5.0:
The youngster has had a rough season for Palermo as he conceded 6 goals today against a good Lazio side.
1- Ezequiel Munoz: Juventus vs Genoa : Whoscored rating: 5.0:
Munoz really had a hard time today against Juventus as the game ended 4-0 for Allegri's club. He seemed very unsure of himself as he scored an own-goal early on in the game. From then on, Juve kept attacking at will. This was a game to forget for him and for Genoa as he is our flop of the week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
