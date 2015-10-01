​Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 33 (Via Whoscored) :

​There were many great performances in Matchday 33 but there were also inevitably some not as good ones.Da Costa did not have a good game for Bologna as he conceded 3 times to Atalanta. He seemed a little shaky....This wasn't an easy game for Burdisso as Juventus scored at will on Genoa. He had a game to forget as he will be hoping to do better next week.Lamanna hasn't been great for Genoa since coming in to replace the injured Mattia Perin. He wasn't at fault for any of the 4 goals that Juve scored but he did not seem confident.The youngster has had a rough season for Palermo as he conceded 6 goals today against a good Lazio side.Munoz really had a hard time today against Juventus as the game ended 4-0 for Allegri's club. He seemed very unsure of himself as he scored an own-goal early on in the game. From then on, Juve kept attacking at will. This was a game to forget for him and for Genoa as he is our flop of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)