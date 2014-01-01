​Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 33 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many solid performances this past week in Matchday 33 of the Italian Serie A as Juventus beat Genoa to move closer to the league title.Icardi stepped up for his team as he was all over the pitch against Fiorentina. He was one of the only Inter players to show up in Florence as he scored three goals in Inter's 5-4 loss.Dybala was a real menace all game long as he was too much to handle for the poor Genoa back-line. He ended up getting a goal but it was his overall play that was even more impressive.Immobile is having a fantastic season as he scored two goals and added an assist against Palermo as his team won by a 6-2 score.Keita had a great game for himself as he was solid in Lazio's win against Palermo. He scored three nice goals and was a dominant force for Inzaghi's team. He and Immobile form a very solid tandem.What a game this was from Skorupski. He came up big on numerous Milan occasions as he really put in an amazing performance to allow his team to beat Milan at the San Siro. He is our top performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)