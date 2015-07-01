Serie A Matchday 34: Bottom 5 performances of the weekend
01 May at 09:30There were many great performances in Matchday 34 but there were also inevitably some not as good ones.
Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 34 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Antonio Rudiger: Roma vs Lazio: Whoscored rating : 5.7 :
Rudiger did not have a good game for Roma as they conceded 3 times to Lazio in the Roman derby. The defender was also sent-off late in the game as he seemed a little shaky....
4- Giovanni Simeone: Genoa vs Chievo : Whoscored rating: 5.6 :
This was a game to forget for Genoa and for Simeone as he failed to convert a penalty kick. Genoa eventually lost to Chievo by a 2-1 score.
3- Ciprian Tatarusanu: Palermo vs Fiorentina: Whoscored rating: 5.5 :
Tatarusanu seemed shaky yet again for Fiorentina as Sousa's club lost to Palermo by a 2-0 score. It isn't an easy season for him....
2- Davide Astori: Palermo vs Fiorentina : Whoscored rating: 5.5:
Astori's Fiorentina struggled all game long as they conceded twice to Palermo. The defender was sent-off late in the game as Palermo then finished the game off.
1- Danilo: Bologna vs Udinese : Whoscored rating: 4.7:
Danilo really had a hard time today against Bologna as the game ended 4-0 for Donadoni's team. He seemed very unsure of himself as he even scored an own-goal late on in the game. This was a game to forget for him and for Udinese as he is our flop of the week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
