​Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 34 (Via Whoscored) :

​There were many great performances in Matchday 34 but there were also inevitably some not as good ones.Rudiger did not have a good game for Roma as they conceded 3 times to Lazio in the Roman derby. The defender was also sent-off late in the game as he seemed a little shaky....This was a game to forget for Genoa and for Simeone as he failed to convert a penalty kick. Genoa eventually lost to Chievo by a 2-1 score.Tatarusanu seemed shaky yet again for Fiorentina as Sousa's club lost to Palermo by a 2-0 score. It isn't an easy season for him....Astori's Fiorentina struggled all game long as they conceded twice to Palermo. The defender was sent-off late in the game as Palermo then finished the game off.Danilo really had a hard time today against Bologna as the game ended 4-0 for Donadoni's team. He seemed very unsure of himself as he even scored an own-goal late on in the game. This was a game to forget for him and for Udinese as he is our flop of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)