​Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 34 (Via Whoscored) :

a game this was from

Destro. He

up big as he

two

for Bologna in

4-0 win

Udinese.

​There were many solid performances this past week in Matchday 34 of the Italian Serie A as all eyes were on the Olimpico stadium for the Rome derby. In the end, both Juventus and Roma failed to win this week.Rafael had a great game as he made numerous saves to keep the clean sheet. In the end, Cagliari won by a 1-0 score line against Pescara.Lulic was amazing today in the Rome derby as he was all over the pitch. He ended up with an assist but it was his overall play that was impressive.Krunic had a great game for himself. Rarely does a player make this list even if his team loses but that shows you how good Krunic was today. Empoli lost to Sassuolo by a 3-1 score.WhatcamescoredgoalstheiragainstInsigne is having a great season for Napoli as he put in another sublime display. He was a constant menace as Inter did not seem to have an answer for him tonight. Napoli eventually won by a 1-0 score. He is our top performer of the week.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)