Serie A Matchday 34: Top 5 performances of the weekend
01 May at 09:00
There were many solid performances this past week in Matchday 34 of the Italian Serie A as all eyes were on the Olimpico stadium for the Rome derby. In the end, both Juventus and Roma failed to win this week.
Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 34 (Via Whoscored) :
5- Rafael: Cagliari vs Pescara: Whoscored rating : 8.7:
Rafael had a great game as he made numerous saves to keep the clean sheet. In the end, Cagliari won by a 1-0 score line against Pescara.
4- Senad Lulic: Roma vs Lazio: Whoscored rating: 8.9:
Lulic was amazing today in the Rome derby as he was all over the pitch. He ended up with an assist but it was his overall play that was impressive.
3- Rade Krunic: Empoli vs Sassuolo: Whoscored rating: 9.2 :
Krunic had a great game for himself. Rarely does a player make this list even if his team loses but that shows you how good Krunic was today. Empoli lost to Sassuolo by a 3-1 score.
2- Mattia Destro: Bologna vs Udinese : Whoscored rating: 9.2 :
What a game this was from Destro. He came up big as he scored two goals for Bologna in their 4-0 win against Udinese.
1- Lorenzo Insigne: Inter vs Napoli: Whoscored rating : 9.4 :
Insigne is having a great season for Napoli as he put in another sublime display. He was a constant menace as Inter did not seem to have an answer for him tonight. Napoli eventually won by a 1-0 score. He is our top performer of the week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
