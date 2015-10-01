​Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 35 (Via Whoscored) :

There were many solid performances this past week in Matchday 35 of the Italian Serie A as Juventus took on Torino in the Turin derby where as Milan faced Roma at the San Siro in Milano.Lamanna had a solid game today for Genoa as he allowed his team to beat Inter. He made numerous key saves and he even blocked a Candreva penalty-kick. He was dominant...Lulic was great today for Lazio as he was all over the pitch. He ended up with a goal and an assist but it was his overall play that was impressive.What a game this was from Keita. He came up big as he scored one goal and added one assist in Lazio's monster win. He has been in incredible form over the past month or so as his future remains in doubt...Mertens is having a great season for Napoli as he put in another sublime display. The birthday boy was a constant menace as Cagliari did not seem to have an answer for him. He scored two goals (his 29th and 30th of the season) as he celebrated his 30th birthday in fashion.DzekoamazingtonightagainstscoredgoalsaddedeverywherecouldcontainweekJean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)