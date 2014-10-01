Serie A Matchday 37: Bottom 5 performances of the weekend



​There were many great performances in Matchday 37 but there were also inevitably some not as good ones.



​Here is a list of our top 5 flops of Matchday 37 (Via Whoscored) :



5- Afriyie Acquah: Juventus vs Torino: Whoscored rating : 5.3 :



Acquah was having a decent game but then got sent-off right after Ljajic's goal for Torino. It was an unnecessary challenge as he let his team down. Higuain then tied the game up with a late goal.



4- Ahmad Benali: Pescara vs Crotone: Whoscored rating: 5.0 :



Benali really did not have a good game as he was sent-off, leaving his team down a man. Crotone eventually won the game by a 1-0 score.



3- Christian Puggioni: Lazio vs Sampdoria : Whoscored rating: 4.9:



This was a game to forget for Sampdoria as they lost by a 7-3 score. Puggioni did look a little shaky as he conceded 7 times on the day...



2- Milan Skriniar: Lazio vs Sampdoria : Whoscored rating: 4.7:



Skriniar really had a hard time today against Lazio as the game ended 7-3 for Inzaghi's team. He seemed very unsure of himself as he struggled all game long. The entire Sampdoria back-line will have to put this game behind them.



1- Gabriel Paletta: Milan vs Roma : Whoscored rating: 4.4 :



Paletta did not have a good night as he and Zapata struggled to contain Dzeko. The Italian defender also committed a last man foul which got him sent-off. De Rossi then converted the penalty-kick as Roma beat Milan by a 4-1 score. He is our flop of the week.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)