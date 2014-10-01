Serie A Matchday 37: Top 5 performances of the weekend



​There were many solid performances this past week in Matchday 37 of the Italian Serie A as Juventus took on Torino in the Turin derby where as Milan faced Roma at the San Siro in Milano.





​Here is our list of the top 5 performances of Matchday 37 (Via Whoscored) :



5- Eugenio Lamanna: Genoa vs Inter: Whoscored rating: 8.8 :



Lamanna had a solid game today for Genoa as he allowed his team to beat Inter. He made numerous key saves and he even blocked a Candreva penalty-kick. He was dominant...



4- Senad Lulic: Lazio vs Sampdoria: Whoscored rating: 9.2:



Lulic was great today for Lazio as he was all over the pitch. He ended up with a goal and an assist but it was his overall play that was impressive.



3- Keita Baldé : Lazio vs Sampdoria: Whoscored rating: 9.6 :



What a game this was from Keita. He came up big as he scored one goal and added one assist in Lazio's monster win. He has been in incredible form over the past month or so as his future remains in doubt...



2- Dries Mertens: Napoli vs Cagliari: Whoscored rating : 9.7 :



Mertens is having a great season for Napoli as he put in another sublime display. The birthday boy was a constant menace as Cagliari did not seem to have an answer for him. He scored two goals (his 29th and 30th of the season) as he celebrated his 30th birthday in fashion.



1- Edin Dzeko: Milan vs Roma: Whoscored rating : 10.00:



Dzeko was amazing tonight against Milan as he scored two goals and added an assist. He was everywhere as Milan could not contain him. He is our top performer of the week. ​



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)