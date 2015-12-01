Serie A score : Milan-Cagliari 0-0 |Live here

As the Christmas break is now over, Milan are set to take on Cagliari soon at the San Siro in Milano. Milan come into this one on a high as they are coming off an impressive victory over Juventus in Doha for the Italian Super Cup. It was Milan's first official trophy in over 5 years. It is also a special game for Marco Storari as he wasn't called up by Cagliari since his move to Milan is going to be finalized soon.



Carlos Bacca is set to start for Milan as he will be looking to get a goal (he hasn't scored in 7 games for Milan). Niang and Suso are also set to start up front for Montella's club. Milan haven't lost a game versus Cagliari in 25 games as their last defeat against the Sardian club goes back to 1998. The rossoneri have been pretty solid at home this season as they have won six games, tied two and only lost one game. Cagliari on the other hand have conceded 42 goals so far which is one of the highest totals of goals conceded in a very long time (after a half of season).



