Serie A: Milan-Empoli, confirmed lineups and live updates

AC Milan face Empoli in a key Serie A clash for the rossoneri's European ambitions. Inter's defeat to Fiorentina yesterday means a win would allow Vincenzo Montella's side to leave their hatred rivals Inter six points behind them in the table with only five games to go. Check out our live updates from the San Siro as well as the confirmed lineups for the game.



MILAN: Donnarumma; Calabria, Zapata, Paletta, De Sciglio; Pasalic, Sosa, Fernandez; Suso, Lapadula, Deulofeu.



EMPOLI: Skorupski; Laurini, Bellusci, Barba, Pasqual; Josè Mauri, Dioussè, Croce; El Kaddouri; Thiam, Mchedlidze.



