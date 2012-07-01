In what is a dead rubber game for Roberto Donadoni’s Bologna side, Vincenzo Montella’s AC Milan will look to ensure a Europa League spot for next season with a win at the San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

Despite inconsistent performances of late, a win against the Veltri can all but guarantee a sixth-placed finish, provided seventh placed Inter lose at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening against Lazio.

The rossoneri haven’t won a single game out of the last five, with their last win coming back in early May. Dropping points on a regular basis has made sure that they haven’t finished in a Champions League position, despite having made a promising start to the campaign.

The last meeting between the two sides at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara saw Milan come out on top, despite being reduced to nine men following the double sending off of Gabi Paletta and Juraj Kucka. Gerard Deulofeu came up with a man of the match showing, assisting Mario Pasalic late in the game to hand the Rossoneri all three points.



