AC Milan will be desperate to continue their revival when Vincenzo Montella’s resurgent rossoneri host Rolando Maran’s Chievo Verona on Saturday night at the San Siro.

After having endured a rather disappointing run of five winless games in all competitions, Milan are now unbeaten in their last four and have climbed up the table to challenge for the European places once again.

The 2-1 win over Fiorentina and the recent hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Sassuolo saw the rossoneri open up a big six point gap between 8th placed La Viola and themselves. They are currently seven points behind Napoli, who occupy the last Champions League spot in Serie A.

Chievo, on the other hand, have been one of the most inconsistent units this season. An 11th placed league position is enough to suggest that their habit of losing one game and winning the next one is a reason for their mid-table position.





Their last outing saw them pick up an impressive 2-0 win over struggling Pescara, as a goal each half by Valter Birsa and Lucas Castro handed Maran’s men all three points. They’ve won three out of their last five games in league, out of which, the 1-0 win over Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio was a highlight.

The Gialloblu have the eighth best defensive record in the league this season and have accumulated 16 points from their away trips so far. They’ve scored less than 13 goals but have the fourth best goals against record with 15. Overall, Maran’s men have only conceded five more in total than Milan in Sefrie A so far. Valter Birsa has been key for the side, contributing with five goals and seven assists.





The rossoneri, on the other hand, have the seventh best league form and have racked up a tally of 23 points at the San Siro. Montella’s men have scored 37 times in the league, which is the ninth best in the Serie A right now. Carlos Bacca, who had scored the crucial penalty during Milan’s last outing against Sassuolo, remains the top goalscorer for the Rossoneri.

Milan’s list of injuries has subsided and Montella has Alessio Romagnoli back training although he is still a doubt for the game. Ignazio Abate is likely to recover from the eye injury that he recently suffered and Luca Antonelli could also return. Giacomo Bonaventura and Mattia de Sciglio will not feature as they continue their recoveries from long-term injuries.

Perparim Hetemaj will miss the trip to San Siro, as he serves a one-match suspension. The Flying Donkey's however, have the trio of Sergio Pelliser, Roberto Inglese and Nicola Rigoni all available for selection.



The first meeting between the two sides this season ended in a comfortable 3-1 win for Montella's men who will be favourites to do the league double over their opponents this evening.

Probable Starting Line-ups:

AC Milan: Donarrumma; Abate, Paletta, Romagnoli, Vangioni; Kucka, Locatelli, Sosa; Deulofeu, Bacca, Suso

Chievo: Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Dainelli, Spolli, Gobbi; Castro, De Guzman, Radovanovic, Birsa; Inglese, Meggiorini

Kaustubh Pandey