Vincenzo Montella’s resurgent AC Milan will host Andrea Mandorlini’s struggling Genoa, when the Rossoblu travel to San Siro on Saturday evening.



Milan’s recent upsurge in form in the league is clearly suggestive of how they have recovered after having endured a tough period prior to the ongoing run. The recent defeat to Juventus was disappointing, but was a show of tough resilience from a side that has lost only once in the last six games.







Currently seventh in the league, the rossoneri have begun to show signs of consistency after having been beaten by Sampdoria in early February. Since then, wins over Bologna, Fiorentina, Sassuolo and Chievo have handed Montella’s men a big boost in the quest for European qualification.



As far as Genoa go, their recent form has been rather disappointing, which is one of the reasons why they are as low as 16th in the current standings. They did pick up all three points from their trip to Empoli two weeks ago, but that victory came after a winless run of 12 games. The axing of Ivan Juric last month saw Andrea Mandorlini replace the former Crotone boss.







Il Grifone have struggled defensively this season, apart from not being up to the mark in an attacking sense too. They have the eighth worst defensive record in the league, having let in 42 goals this season.



When it comes to attack, Mandorlini’s men have racked up the seventh worst goal-tally in Serie A, scoring only 30 times this campaign. Young Giovanni Simeone has scored ten out of the thirty. The departures of Leonardo Pavoletti and Lucas Ocampos have hit Genoa hard, as the duo had scored a total of six goals this season.



Genoa have won just four games away from home, scoring 18 times and letting in 14 goals. They will come up against a rossoneri side that has the eighth best home record, winning nine games, losing only three.



Carlos Bacca is now bang in form for Montella’s side, the Colombian having scored four times in three games; but the former Sevilla man will miss the game, along with the likes of Alessio Romagnoli and Jose Sosa, who will all serve their respective yellow card suspensions. Manuel Locatelli is a doubt due to sickness, while Suso and Ignazio Abate are almost certain to miss the game with through injury.



Genoa will still have Matia Perin and midfielder Miguel Veloso sidelined, with Nicolas Burdisso serving a suspension. The duo of Lucas Orban and Santi Gintiletti are doubts to feature at San Siro.



Probable starting line-ups:



AC Milan: Donarrumma; De Sciglio, Paletta, Zapata, Vangioni; Kucka, Bertolacci, Pasalic, Ocampos, Lapadula, Deulofeu



Genoa: Lamanna; Izzo, Munoz, Orban; Cofie; Lazovic, Hiljemark, Ntcham, Laxalt; Simeone, Pinilla











Kaustubh Pandey