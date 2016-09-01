Game of the weekend in Serie A takes place at the San Siro this evening as Milan take on Napoli. The Rossoneri have discovered a new steely determination under coach Vincenzo Montella and are now serious contenders for a Champions League place next season.



Manuel Locatelli’s suspension means that Montella will be without four midfielders for tonight’s clash. Giacomo Bonaventura is expected to push further forward in a three-man attacking line with both Mario Pasalic and Andrea Bertolacci expected to anchor the midfield. Defender Alessio Romagnoli is also suspended and he will be replaced by Gustavo Gomez.



Napoli are back in the groove and head north full of confidence as they continue to chase down leaders Juventus. They will be without Fauozi Ghuolam, Kalidou Koulibaly and Amadou Diawarra who are all at the AFCON 2017 tournament. Piotr Zielinski is expected to be favoured in midfield to Allan with new striker Leonardo Pavoletti once again on the bench.



Probable starting line-ups:



Milan (4-3-3) Donnarumma; Calabria, Paletta, Gomez, Abate; Kucka, Bertolacci, Pasalic; Bonaventura, Bacca, Suso

​

Napoli (4-3-3) Reina; Strinic, Albiol, Tonelli, Hysaj; Hamsik, Jorginho, Zielinski; Insigne, Mertens, Callejon