Vincenzo Montella will look to get his AC Milan side back in firm contention for the top four, as the rossoneri play host to Palermo this afternoon at the San Siro.



The draw at Pescara last week played a part in denting Milan’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, but with the Nerazzurri having dropped points following their unexpected loss to Sampdoria and Atalanta being held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo on Saturday, they seem to have their fate in their own hands.

Lazio, who play rivals Napoli on Sunday evening, could see their lead over Milan get cut short to just three points, if the rossoneri manage to pick up a win and if the result at Stadio Olimpico goes their way.

Montella’s men have lost just a single game in their last eight and that was a defeat to table topping Juventus in Turin. It was a hard-fought defeat, but it was defeat nonetheless. With games against Roma, Inter and Atalanta yet to be played, its vital for Milan to win the easier games.



