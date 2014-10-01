Milan are back at the San Siro on Wednesday evening against Serie A new boys SPAL after Vincenzo Montella’s men git back to winning ways last weekend with a 2-1 home win over Udinese. The coach has already hinted at changes for the visit of the team from Ferrara but still expects to field a pretty strong outfit.



TEAM NEWS:



Montella looks likely to stick to a back three which served him well on Sunday following Andrea Conti’s ACL injury which will keep him sidelined for around six months. Expect Giacomo Bonaventura and Suso to sit just behind the lone striker Nicola Kalinic who grabbed both goals against Udinese. Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu looks likely to sit this one out.



There should be little change in the visitors starting XI who are still without striker Sergio Floccari and goalkeeper Alex Meret. Former Milan strikers Marco Boriello and Alberto Paloschi will almost certainly lead the line for Leonardo Semplici’s men.



PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS:



Milan (3-4-2-1) Donnarumma; Romagnoli, Bonucci, Musacchio; Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Abate; Suso, Bonaventura; Kalinic



SPAL (3-5-2) Gomis; Vaisanen, Vicari, Salamon; Costa, Mora, Viviani, Schiattarella, Lazzari; Paloschi, Borriello



