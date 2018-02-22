Serie A: Inter-Napoli |Confirmed lineups...

Napoli are set to take on Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A as this will be a very important game for both sides. You can follow the live action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Inter have won only one of their last 10 Serie A meetings against Napoli (D4 L5), failing to score in the last three.

- However, the Nerazzurri have scored 2+ goals in 11 of their last 14 home league matches against Napoli.

- Inter are unbeaten in their last five league games at the San Siro, recording three draws and two wins (vs Bologna and Benevento).

- Napoli’s defeat against AS Roma (700th loss in Serie A) last time out ended a run of 10 consecutive wins in Serie A.

- Napoli are unbeaten in their last 26 away Serie A matches (record for the club), while they haven’t conceded in any of the last four - only in 2015 have the Partenopei kept five away clean sheets in a row in the top-flight.

- Napoli have fired 7.2 shots on target per game in Serie A this season: only Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona average more in the Top-5 European Leagues.

- Inter have conceded the fewest league goals in the opening 30 minutes in Serie A this season (3), whilst Napoli have conceded 58% of their goals in the same period – the highest percentage in Serie A this season.

- Éder has scored five goals in 14 league games against Napoli; only against Udinese (eight) has he netted more goals. - However, he is yet to win a game against the Partenopei in the top-flight (D5 L9).

- No player has delivered more assists than Antonio Candreva and Lorenzo Insigne (eight each) in Serie A this season.

Antonio Candreva has attempted the most shots (48) without scoring in Serie A this season.



LIVE COMMENTARY: