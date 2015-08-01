Serie A: Napoli-Lazio 4-1 |As it happened...

Napoli are set to take on Lazio in what should be a great Serie A game. Follow the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Napoli have won eight of their last 11 games against Lazio in Serie A (D2 L1).

- Lazio have won only one of their last eight Serie A games at the San Paolo (D3 L4).

- Napoli have scored in their last 12 Serie A games against Lazio: 31 goals for the Partenopei, averaging 2.6 per match.

- Napoli have won seven Serie A games in a row and they’ve kept four clean sheets in the last five.

- Lazio have both scored and conceded a goal in eight of their last nine Serie A away games.

- Simone Inzaghi has never won against Napoli and he has only gained one point in three games.

- This will be Maurizio Sarri’s 100th Serie A game as Napoli manager, winning five of his seven meetings against Lazio (D1 L1).

- Napoli and Lazio have scored the joint-most goals in the first 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season (seven).

- Only Juventus (nine) have scored more than Napoli (eight) and Lazio (five) from corner situations in Serie A this season.

- José Callejón has scored in three of his last four Serie A meetings with Lazio.

- Of teams that Ciro Immobile has faced on seven or more occasions in Serie A; Napoli are the team he has scored the fewest goals against – scoring only in November 2012



LIVE COMMENTARY :



