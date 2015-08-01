Serie A: Napoli-Lazio 4-1 |As it happened...
10 February at 22:40Napoli are set to take on Lazio in what should be a great Serie A game. Follow the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.
MATCH PREVIEW:
- Napoli have won eight of their last 11 games against Lazio in Serie A (D2 L1).
- Lazio have won only one of their last eight Serie A games at the San Paolo (D3 L4).
- Napoli have scored in their last 12 Serie A games against Lazio: 31 goals for the Partenopei, averaging 2.6 per match.
- Napoli have won seven Serie A games in a row and they’ve kept four clean sheets in the last five.
- Lazio have both scored and conceded a goal in eight of their last nine Serie A away games.
- Simone Inzaghi has never won against Napoli and he has only gained one point in three games.
- This will be Maurizio Sarri’s 100th Serie A game as Napoli manager, winning five of his seven meetings against Lazio (D1 L1).
- Napoli and Lazio have scored the joint-most goals in the first 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season (seven).
- Only Juventus (nine) have scored more than Napoli (eight) and Lazio (five) from corner situations in Serie A this season.
- José Callejón has scored in three of his last four Serie A meetings with Lazio.
- Of teams that Ciro Immobile has faced on seven or more occasions in Serie A; Napoli are the team he has scored the fewest goals against – scoring only in November 2012
LIVE COMMENTARY :
