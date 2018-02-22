Serie A: Napoli-Roma 1-4 |As it happened...

Sarri's Napoli are set to take on Di Francesco's Roma in what should be a very good game. You can follow all of the action with us live here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Napoli have won their last two Serie A games against AS Roma – the last time they beat the Giallorossi three times in a row was in 1976.

- However, after three consecutive home wins against AS Roma in Serie A, Napoli have failed to win the last two meetings on home soil (D1 L1).

- Napoli have won 10 Serie A games in a row, scoring 25 goals in the process.

- Napoli have won 10 of their first 13 home games in Serie A this season – the last time they won more after the same number of games on home soil was in 1989/90 (12).

- AS Roma have lost only once in their last 19 away league games (W14 D4).

- Napoli have netted 60 league goals so far, equalling their best tally after 26 games in the top-flight, recorded last season.

- No side have scored more goals than Napoli from set-pieces in Serie A this season (18), while only Inter (four) have conceded fewer than AS Roma (six).

- AS Roma are the only Serie A side yet to concede a goal from outside the box this season.

- Marek Hamsik – one goal away from his 100th in Serie A – has scored five goals in 19 league games against AS Roma, but none of these have come in the last 11 matches.

- Gregoire Defrel has bagged three goals in the top-flight against Napoli – his joint-best tally in Serie A.



LIVE COMMENTARY: