The opening game of the Serie A weekend sees Napoli entertain the team of the Italian season so far Atalanta at the Stadio San Paolo.



Maurizio Sarri’s side will be looking to pile the pressure on their rivals for a Champions League place for next season, Roma, who have a tough test in Milan against Inter on Sunday. Off the field news has dominated the build-up to this weekend’s clash, after a reported falling out between Sarri and President Aurelio De Laurentiis who has been very vocal about team selection.