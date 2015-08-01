Napoli have brought their Serie A fixture ahead to Friday night to give them more time to prepare for next week’s Champions League blockbuster against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Before that however, Maurizio Sarri’s side will be focusing on keeping their exceptional league form going as they host a struggling Genoa side at the San Paolo.



The Partenopei are the Serie A entertainers and have set a record after 23 games for goals scored having netted 55 times already this campaign including seven last week against a hapless Bologna. A win for the Sarri’s side will see them leapfrog Roma into second place ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.