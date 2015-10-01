Juventus returned from the international break in a worse condition than they entered it, and Max Allegri will undoubtedly be annoyed by the lack of rest some of his players are experiencing on their returns. Maurizio Sarri meanwhile can sympathise with his opposite number but neither coach will search for alibis as they prepare a strategy for three points at a critical stage of the season.



The two sides will meet up again Wednesday in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final (Juve leading 3-1), with both games being played at the San Paolo. With most of the attention directed towards Gonzalo Higuain in his first visit back to his old club, the rivalry between the two clubs will only be intensified on Sunday.









The home side returned from the international break slightly less battered than their opposition, and will look to capitalise on Juve’s tired legs by stretching the play and using fast precise attacking movements. The Napoli line-up remains strongly in tact, with the ever dangerous offensive trio of Insigne, Mertens, and Callejon leading the line. Among these three alone, the Partenopei have scored 40 goals. In the centre of the park, Allan and Jorginho look poised to play alongside captain Marek Hamsik who plays in his 28th career game against the Bianconeri. Napoli currently sit in third position, ten points behind leaders Juve and five points behind second placed Roma. Sarri can still believe that this match could be a huge swing in the rankings of the top three in the table, with the possibility of a Scudetto race in the final weeks. The Partenopei welcome Juventus coming off three straight Serie A wins, one of which was a 2-1 victory against Roma. This match will be Sarri’s first against Juventus at the San Paolo with Napoli, as the tactician still searches for his first victory over the Bianconeri.The home side returned from the international break slightly less battered than their opposition, and will look to capitalise on Juve’s tired legs by stretching the play and using fast precise attacking movements. The Napoli line-up remains strongly in tact, with the ever dangerous offensive trio of Insigne, Mertens, and Callejon leading the line. Among these three alone, the Partenopei have scored 40 goals. In the centre of the park, Allan and Jorginho look poised to play alongside captain Marek Hamsik who plays in his 28th career game against the Bianconeri.

Allegri and Juventus are unfortunate to have lost Marko Pjaca to a long term knee injury that occurred during Croatia’s friendly against Estonia this week. His countryman Mario Mandzukic is also recovering from a less serious but still inflamed knee injury. Add to this the fact that Cuadrado played in both of Colombia’s wins in World Cup qualifiers and Dybala has still not entirely recovered to full fitness.



The firepower that burns in the Bianconeri attack could require an extra spark from elsewhere, and some mention of Alex Sandro playing in place of Mandzukic could provide that. Marchisio and Pjanic are tipped to start as the central midfield duo, with Khedira still nursing a minor ankle injury sustained prior to his country’s game against England midweek. With the exception of Bonucci the Juventus defence should be more rested than the attack, which will be important considering the pace of the Napoli front three.







In both a clash of club and culture, the rivalry between Juventus and Napoli runs very deep. The battles between Platini and Maradona seem like they occurred an age ago, yet still remain embedded in the hearts and minds of Bianconeri and Partenopei fans everywhere. This era is no different, with the Higuain transfer saga between the clubs setting up yet another dramatic back story. With Sarri’s beautiful style of play matched up against Allegri’s organised machine, this match promises to be a thriller even for the neutral. For the tifosi, it is much much more.

Probable Starting Lineups:



Napoli (4-3-3) Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne



Juventus (4-2-3-1) Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Asamoah; Marchisio, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Alex Sandro; Higuain

​



​



David Baleno