Former Italian international striker Marco Borriello is a new player at SPAL. The 35-year-old was in superb form for Cagliari last season but has now rescinded his contract with the Sardinians. The player has sent a heart-felt thanks to the club’s fans via his Instagram account in which he denied the reason for his departure was the fact that he had fallen out with coach Massimo Rastelli.



Borriello scored 16 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions last term and will hope to repeat those figures at the Serie A new boys.