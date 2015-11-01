Palermo host Sampdoria in the first match of a packed day of Serie A action. The Sicilian’s are looking likely relegation candidates as they continue to be cut adrift at the foot of the table after another season to forget.



Today’s visitors have also had an inconsistent campaign but they arrive in Sicily on the back of a four game unbeaten run which has included wins over both Roma and AC Milan. Coach Marco Giampaolo will be looking to keep that run going today at the Stadio Renzo Barbera.