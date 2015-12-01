Serie A: Pescara v Fiorentina - Live updates

Pescara host Fiorentina in their re-scheduled game from week 19 which was called-off due to snow. The hosts are yet to win an actual game on the field this season having been handed a 3-0 win over Sassuolo after the Neroverdi fielded an ineligible player. Massimo Oddo’s men are cut adrift at the foot of Serie A and a quick return to B looks inevitable.



The visitors however, have the chance to go level on points with seventh placed Milan if they can claim all three points and coach Paolo Sousa will try to let talk of his departure at the end of the season not affect the team of the field. New signing Riccardo Saponara and striker Nikola Kalinic will both be unavailable due to injury.

