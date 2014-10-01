Serie A: Pescara v Juventus 0-2 Higuain scores twice

Juventus face Pescara in a key Serie A clash today as the Old Lady will travel to Barcelona next weel to face Barcelona. Max Allegri is desperate for his lads to keep concentration and focus on today's league clash in order not to keep AS Roma well distanced in the table. Juve boss changes five men out of five in defence but has picked all the big stars to play up front with Pjanic, Mandzukic, Cuadrado, Dybala and Higuain all starting from the first minute.