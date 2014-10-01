Max Allegri can barely take a moment to smile after he saw his players stylishly overcome Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Bianconeri return to action Saturday as they travel to Pescara to face up against Zdenek Zeman and his relegation destined side.



The Delfini are currently occupying 20th position in the standings, nine points from safety. The return of Zeman seems to have revived the struggling club, but they face an enormous task as they host league leading Juventus. The Old Lady are likely to field a largely rotated lineup compared to the one that appeared against Barca midweek, as they have one eye already on the return leg on Wednesday.





Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Benatia, Asamoah, and Neto are all poised for a start in the back for the Scudetto holders. Further up-field Pjanic and Khedira could both be rested, with Marchisio and Rincon taking their place as the two holding central midfielders. Mario Lemina will likely replace Cuadrado to give the Colombian time to breathe after a busy month of qualifiers, Coppa Italia, and European competition.







The three returning players expected to start are Dybala, Higuain, and Mandzukic, arguably the most effective players in the new look 4-2-3-1. With a 63 point lead over the relegation battlers, Juventus will be expected to grab all three points even with a rotated squad, especially if their Argentine duo in attack continue their recent form. Allegri has a minor challenge ahead of him as he must prepare for a game that seems easy, while keeping in mind some of his players need to play again in four days time. The Juventus starting XI will likely have a totally different defence and midfield, as they are expected to change up to eight players from their Champions League game.Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Benatia, Asamoah, and Neto are all poised for a start in the back for the Scudetto holders. Further up-field Pjanic and Khedira could both be rested, with Marchisio and Rincon taking their place as the two holding central midfielders. Mario Lemina will likely replace Cuadrado to give the Colombian time to breathe after a busy month of qualifiers, Coppa Italia, and European competition.The three returning players expected to start are Dybala, Higuain, and Mandzukic, arguably the most effective players in the new look 4-2-3-1. With a 63 point lead over the relegation battlers, Juventus will be expected to grab all three points even with a rotated squad, especially if their Argentine duo in attack continue their recent form.





Zeman is a master of the counterattack, especially using the proper combination of passing and running components and skilled athletic players. For Pescara, Bahebeck is the focal point of the attack, with Brugman and Caprari running down the flanks. The Delfini have plenty of experience in the midfield with Muntari and Memushaj, and they will need it considering the task of containing Dybala between the lines.



For the home team, Zeman will have well prepared his players with the necessary strategy to combat the Old Lady. Most of the Juventus players have experienced an extremely emotional and potentially exhausting string of matches. Should Pescara hope for a victory they will need to take this into account and play at a very high tempo to unbalance the champions.Zeman is a master of the counterattack, especially using the proper combination of passing and running components and skilled athletic players. For Pescara, Bahebeck is the focal point of the attack, with Brugman and Caprari running down the flanks. The Delfini have plenty of experience in the midfield with Muntari and Memushaj, and they will need it considering the task of containing Dybala between the lines.

Juventus have not lost to Pescara since 1993, and in Allegri’s three games against the Delfini, he has been victorious on all three occasions. Albeit with a largely changed lineup since Tuesday’s Champions League game against Barcelona, Juventus' quality in depth should see them Bianconeri ease past Pescara and continue on their treble challenge. Always outspoken against the machine of the Old Lady, Zeman will be keen to steal at least a point and catch Juventus off guard.

Probable Starting Lineups:



Pescara (4-3-3) Fiorillo; Zampano, Coda, Campagnaro, Birarghi; Memushaj, Muntari, Coulibaly; Brugman, Bahebeck, Caprari

Juventus (4-2-3-1) Neto; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Benatia, Asamoah; Marchsio, Rincon; Lemina

David Baleno