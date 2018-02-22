Serie A ratings: Napoli-Roma 2-4 |Dzeko and Alisson lead Roma to triumph

Roma took on Napoli at the San Paolo in Naples tonight as they come away with a big 2-4 win. Juventus (who beat Lazio earlier on) have to be happy with this result as they are now only one point back of Napoli with a game in hand (versus Atalanta). Roma were coming off a bad 0-2 loss to AC Milan as they responded with a huge performance. Lorenzo Insigne opened the score after only 6 minutes of play but Cengiz Under scored one minute later to tie the game up at one.



Sarri's club had a few good chances but Alisson came up huge for Di Francesco's club. Chelsea target Edin Dzeko also came up big for the Roman team as he scored back-to-back goals to give Roma a 1-3 lead. Perotti made it 1-4 as Mertens scored in stoppage time as he pulled one back for Napoli. In the end, Roma come away with a big 2-4 win as they are now third in the Italian Serie A standings. View our tops and flops from this game bellow:



TOPS:



Edin Dzeko (8): The Bosnian striker didn't start Roma's last game against AC Milan but he came up big tonight as he scored two nice goals.



Alisson (8): What a game by the Brazilian goalkeeper as he stopped numerous grade A chances. If it wasn't for him, Napoli might've won this game...



Cengiz Under (7): The youngster keeps impressing as he scored yet again for Di Francesco's club.



FLOPS:



Raul Albiol (5): This was a game to forget for Napoli as Raul Albiol had a difficult game. He lost Dzeko on a few occasions as he will have to do better in the future.



Jorginho (5): The Italian international did not read this one well as he was often caught out of position. Roma won the midfield battle as Jorginho will want to do better in games to come...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)