If you thought things couldn’t have gotten any worse for the Nerazzurri, think again.Yet another deplorable result this time at the hands of relegation threatened Genoa has left their Europa league hopes in tatters.

Stefano Pioli has made no significant changes throughout this horrific run of form which has consisted of just two points in seven rounds and yesterday was no different. The set up remained the same as he stuck with the 4-2-3-1 and many of the familiar faces were named apart from the forced change at the back with Marco Andreolli introduced for the injured Miranda.



With the team in such a bad run of form you would have thought there would be no better time for some heavy changes with maybe an injection of some youth and the fearless playing style that brings. Throw on Gabriel from the start or even Andrea Pinamonti, at this point things couldn’t get any worse so why not test out some younger players. Even more experienced players who haven’t seen much game time like Jonathan Biabiany deserve to be given an opportunity to prove themselves when the first team players are consistently not getting the job done.

However we continue to see the same lacklustre Inter week after week, shocking result after shocking result thus just about guaranteeing the end of season departure of not just Stefano Pioli but many of the first team players. There has been no consistency from the big names as the likes of Icardi, Perisic and Candreva’s form has been inconsistent all season long clearly not reflecting well on the rest of the team or the coaching staff.









Moments later and right in tune with the Nerazzurri’s shambolic season, Kondogbia was given his marching orders for dissent just to make sure there was absolutely no chance of Inter salvaging anything in the final minutes. After Genoa took the lead we didn’t even see a fiery all out attacking response from Inter, in fact Genoa actually looked more likely to go further in front. And then when presented with a golden opportunity to salvage an undeserved draw, Candreva made an absolute mess of his casual penalty adding further humiliation to the team and confirming the squad’s fragile state of mind.Moments later and right in tune with the Nerazzurri’s shambolic season, Kondogbia was given his marching orders for dissent just to make sure there was absolutely no chance of Inter salvaging anything in the final minutes.

Following the match Gary Medel rightly apologised to the clubs fans as the disappointing result leaves the side with very little chance of Europa League qualification and thus yet another failed campaign.







Ciro Di Baselli