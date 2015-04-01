Max Allegri and Juventus must look to their 3-1 loss to Roma as a reminder that they have won nothing yet. The Old Lady lacked any consistency holding the ball high up the field, and some of their players’ lack of rest after a heavy run of matches without turnover showed.



Roma were altogether hungrier and grittier from the first minute. They played with the proper balance of assertiveness and organisation, pushing on and keeping Juve on their heels. The win keeps the Giallorossi’s hopes of Scudetto glory alive, as they climb to within four points of the Bianconeri. Allegri and his players now must host 18th placed Crotone next weekend, but once again without any rest. The midweek clash against Lazio in the Coppa Italia Final (brought forward after the Bianconeri reached the Champions League Final) will undoubtedly be the immediate focus for Juventus,





Buffon was not his best on the night, and could have done better with both De Rossi and El Shaarawy’s goals. But credit is due to the victors, who stayed focused yet hostile throughout the match. De Rossi and Nainggolan are true masters of controlling the midfield, and showed it on the night by also contributing with a goal apiece. Salah was active and creative, and his movement kept Juve’s backline dropping deep. Roma’s defence was also noteworthy on the night, limiting the Old Lady’s potent attack to only a few chances.



Luciano Spalletti played his cards correctly, and his players rose to the occasion to produce an outstanding performance. Their three goals even without Dzeko, are proof that Roma are a serious and aggressive group. With their backs against the wall, the Giallorossi wiped away any idea their visitors might have had about celebrating an early Scudetto at the Stadio Olimpico.Buffon was not his best on the night, and could have done better with both De Rossi and El Shaarawy’s goals. But credit is due to the victors, who stayed focused yet hostile throughout the match. De Rossi and Nainggolan are true masters of controlling the midfield, and showed it on the night by also contributing with a goal apiece. Salah was active and creative, and his movement kept Juve’s backline dropping deep. Roma’s defence was also noteworthy on the night, limiting the Old Lady’s potent attack to only a few chances.





The Bianconeri tactician was already missing Khedira and Marchisio through injury, and needed an inspired performance from some of the replacements. That inspiration only shined for a few moments, on a night when the Old Lady needed something more. The Juve front three never had the support they needed, and always found Roma breaking up the play before they could create anything. Dybala’s late entrance never gave the visitors the spark they were looking for and can only look to an off target header as his contribution.



Following the defeat, Juventus must face the fact that although they have managed to climb over Monaco in the Champions League semi-finals, they have only collected two points in their last three Serie A games. Now they face another busy spell, as they have less than three days rest before the Coppa Italia Final. With that match in mind and having come off a multitude of fixtures, Allegri chose to rest Dybala, Dani Alves, and Alex Sandro.The Bianconeri tactician was already missing Khedira and Marchisio through injury, and needed an inspired performance from some of the replacements. That inspiration only shined for a few moments, on a night when the Old Lady needed something more. The Juve front three never had the support they needed, and always found Roma breaking up the play before they could create anything. Dybala’s late entrance never gave the visitors the spark they were looking for and can only look to an off target header as his contribution.

The Giallorossi can enjoy a moment of pride and breathe a sigh of relief at the same time, but not without keeping an eye on their next fixture. In the unlikely event that Juventus fall to Crotone next weekend, Roma could find themselves climbing closer to first place and a Scudetto dream. Spalletti and his players face Chievo Verona and will need to capture all three points to stay ahead of Napoli for second. Oddly enough, Bianconeri faithful maybe smiling in secret, as perhaps now their team will clinch the league in at the J Stadium next weekend.





David Baleno