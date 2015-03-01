The Old Lady’s coveted home unbeaten record was within minutes from being snapped by city rivals Torino in the first Derby della Mole of 2017, but an injury time equaliser from Gonzalo Higuain was enough for Juventus to squeeze a point out of a hotly contested match. Never a dull game between these two clubs, it was an emotional battle until the very last moment, filled with opportunities, spectacular goals, and of course the questionable referee decisions that saw Acquah sent off after his second booking for the Granata.





In the first half the Old Lady looked the more dangerous, creating chances on corners as well as through the run of play, with Mandzukic, Khedira, and Bonucci all gilt edged opportunities. Dybala was the real spark in a somewhat lacklustre Juventus attack, moving into pockets to receive the ball and finding teammates in advanced positions. But in the end it was Higuain coming off the bench who saved the home side from a disappointing defeat.



Allegri rotated his side having just played Monaco in the first leg of their semi-final Champions League matchup and with the return leg looming quickly on the horizon for the Bianconeri and a nine point lead over second placed Roma, the derby did not come at a good time for Juve.

Sinisa Mihajlovic was extremely unhappy following the match, on a day he was as close as ever to snatching all three points against the Old Lady. Miha was adamant over the poor decisions of the referee on both Acquah’s bookings, which shifted the balance in favour of Juve. Adem Ljajic’s beautiful free kick left the Bianconeri wondering, and considering their lead going into injury time, it’s hard not to ponder how finishing the game with ten men affected Torino. Andrea Belotti was once again goalless, now having played three straight without finding the back of the net. The tie keeps Torino in ninth position in the table, and they face another difficult test when they welcome Napoli to the Stadio Olimpico in one week’s time.

Juve now sit seven points ahead of Roma (who they face next weekend), who beat Milan on Sunday evening to close the gap. More important for the Bianconeri is the fast approaching second leg game against Monaco on Tuesday. Having rested a handful of players for the derby, Allegri and his players will immediately refocus their attention to a game of utmost importance. Only 90 minutes potentially stand between them and the Champions League Final and a possible treble.







