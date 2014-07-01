AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella was vocal about how proud he felt of the point that the Rossoneri got from their trip to Atalanta, who managed to hold his side to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

Alessio Romagnoli, who had missed the last two games due to injury came back to action, as Montella’s tactical tinkering saw Milan play a 3-5-2 formation. Gustavo Gomez also returned to the defence after a gap of three months. Riccardo Montolivo made his first start after having comeback from a long-term knee injury, playing alongside Juraj Kucka, Mario Pasalic, Suso and Mattia de Sciglio in the five-man midfield. Gerard Deulofeu and Gianluca Lapadula started up front.

Atalanta started off in a familiar 3-4-3 formation, as Milan target Franck Kessie came back to action after having missed the last two games due to an injury. Another one of the Rossoneri's reported targets, Alejandro Gomez, started up front alongside Andrea Petagna.





Andrea Conti gave the hosts the lead a minute before half-time, only for it to be cancelled out by a Gerard Deulofeu leveller three minutes from full-time.

Despite staying five points behind Gian Piero Gasperini’s after the draw, Montella was proud of the performance that his players came up with on Saturday. He said: "It was not an easy game to prepare for, the team were not at their peak in self-esteem and I am really proud of the boys' performance. I enjoyed the attitude more than the result: great reaction.”

This wasn’t the first time that Milan has played a back three but it was the first time that Montella had played the formation from the very beginning of a game. The Italian was satisfied with how the team adapted to the shape: "Also in the past, during the game, we played this way. Today we decided to play like this from the beginning and the team showed they can adapt to this system of play".





It was obviously a good sight for the Rossoneri fans to see Montolivo start and Montella hailed the performance that the Italian veteran came up with. He was also described as the ‘true-captain’ by the boss. Montella said: "Montonlivo did very well, he's a very important player for our team. Atalanta change system of play throughout the match and I needed a player like Montolivo who could read the different situations. He played as a true captain and it was a surprise he managed to stay on for the entire match.”

Speaking of his own future, which has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, Montella stated that he is happy to be the AC Milan manager. He said: "I want to win against Bologna, I expect the fans to back us because we need them: I am sure it will happen. I'm really happy to be the manager of AC Milan, I have a contract and the new management have shown they believe in me. We are planning the future together with the ownership: the gathering, the tour in China and the possible playoffs for the Europa League. This game was like a final for me and I wanted the boys to concentrate only on the match".

The game at San Siro against Bologna next week will be followed by a trip to Cagliari, as the men in red and black look to seal a Europa League spot next season.





Kaustubh Pandey