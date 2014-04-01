AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella was left frustrated after his side’s shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of relegation threatened Empoli on Sunday, but refused to believe that the race for European football is over.

While last week’s impressive derby comeback at the nerazzurri was enough to bring to the fore how determined a side Milan are, defeat to the Azzurri proved that there is still much work to be done. The win essentially ensured safety for the Tuscan club, who managed to beat arch-rivals Fiorentina last week.





Giovanni Martusciello’s men took the lead five minutes from half-time, as Levan Mchedlidze handed them the crucial opener. As Milan pressed for a leveller, the exact opposite happened as the Azzurri grabbed their second through Juventus loanee Mame Thiam.

Gianluca Lapadula pulled one back in the 72nd minute, but it only proved to be consolation as Empoli dented their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League.

But Montella, for whom Sunday’s loss was the ninth in the league, stated that: "We lack determination in our finishing and in the final ball. The team did what it was supposed to do, but you win games like this with that extra bit of determination in the box".



"I am disappointed by the result, but the players tried to the very end to turn it around. In the first 20 minutes, we had about six shots on target, five of them from the edge of the box. Then we lost intensity.”



Despite the loss, the Italian admitted that the side did well in the second half. He said: "The team improved after the break. We can do more, but today the team did some good things. It's just a shame about the result."









Milan had as many as 28 attempts on goal and missed a host of good opportunities and Montella was of the opinion that the rossoneri should have equalised due to that. He said: "We can't just look at the result and assume everything from there, as in the last 15 minutes we created so many chances and objectively we should have at least secured a point.”

The loss left Milan six points off the fourth spot, which is occupied by Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio, who picked up a 6-2 win over Palermo yesterday. Despite the widening gap, Montella suggested that the race for Europe will go down to the last week of the campaign. He said: "Milan are having a season that is in line with expectations. The race for Europe will be decided in the final round. We can't get downhearted after this defeat and I don't think it will ultimately make much difference."



Next week would allow Milan another opportunity to steal a march on top four rivals, as Atalanta will host Juventus and Lazio will travel to second-placed Roma, while Milan will travel to another relegation threatened outfit in Crotone.







Kaustubh Pandey