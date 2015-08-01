Serie A ref faces credible charges of favoritism
19 December at 15:45Italian referee Piero Giacomelli can’t seem to escape the spotlight of late. Only two weeks ago, he was the center of a storm surrounding Lazio’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Torino. Now, he’s created another storm with a social media post that has made it’s way around the internet, and is now in the hands of the Italian prosecutor.
Giacomelli was suspended for awarding a red card to Ciro Immobile and missing a clear penalty for Lazio. Following the match, the organization publicly decried that he was conspiring against the blue team.
According to Ansa, Giacomelli is now under fire for posting a photo of Francesco Totti, the longtime captain of Lazio’s most fierce rival, AS Roma. In wake of the report, the FIGC has opened an investigation into Giacomelli’s behavior on and off the pitch.
The federal prosecutor’s office will also convene to determine whether charges should be brought against Giacomelli.
Go to comments