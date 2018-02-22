Serie A referees appointed for matchweek 33
16 April at 16:30The matchweek 33 of Serie A will take place this mid-week where league leaders Juventus, along with Napoli, AS Roma, Lazio and Inter will be in action and the referee for all the fixtures Has Been confirmed. The Old Lady will travel to Stadio Ezio Scida to face Crotone, while Inter will Cagilari host. Meanwhile, Turin will take on Milan, while Lazio will travel to Fiorentina for the midweek league tie. Here is the list below :place this mid-week where league leaders Juventus, along with Napoli, AS Roma, Lazio and Inter fixtures has been confirmed.
Old Lady travel to Stadio Ezio Scida to face Crotone, while Inter travel to Fiorentina for the midweek league tie.
- Inter - Cagliari Tuesday 8:45 pm
- Benevento - Atalanta Wednesday 6.00 pm
- Crotone - Juventus Wednesday 8.45 pm
- Fiorentina - Lazio Wednesday 20.45
- Verona - Sassuolo Wednesday 8.45 pm
- Naples - Udinese Wednesday 8.45 pm
- Rome - Genoa Wednesday 8.45 pm
- Sampdoria - Bologna Wednesday At 8.45 pm
- Spal - Chievo Wednesday At 8.45 pm
- Turin - Milan Wednesday At 8.45 pm
Go to comments