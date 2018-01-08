Serie A return on the cards for Criscito?

Domenico Criscito surprised everyone by attending this afternoon’s match between Genoa and Sassuolo at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. The left-back, whose contract is set to expire with Russian Premier League side Zenit, is looking to secure his future and would like to return to Italy.



His preference would be to join the Rossoblu, whom he played for prior to leaving for Russia back in 2011. However, Enrico Preziosi’s club would struggle to afford his wages just now, while Zenit are reluctant to let him leave before his deal actually expires.



Napoli and Inter have also been linked with a move for the 31-year-old several times in recent years, with the Partenopei looking to add depth on the left flank while Faouzi Ghoulam is injured.



As for the Nerazzurri, Luciano Spalletti would be keen to reunite with the Cercola native whom he managed during their concurrent spell together in Russia. Given the lack of depth in his squad just now, the Tuscan would be glad to receive some assistance.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)