Serie A review: Juventus vs Cagliari 3-0 | How the bianconeri did (pics)
19 August at 20:51Juventus took on Cagliari in the first game of the 2017-18 Serie A season. Allegri's men came away with a solid 3-0 win as they got goal from Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala in the first half. Gonzalo Higuain ended the game off with a second half goal.
Juve legend Gigi Buffon came up huge for his team as he saved a Farias penalty kick in the first half (on a 1-0 score line). This changed the game as Dybala then scored Juve's second goal minutes later.
You can click on the Gallery section to see how the Bianconeri did today (ratings).
