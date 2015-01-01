Player ratings:

Napoli dominated the first half through the usual brilliant passing and high pressure that defines the Partenopei under coach Maurizio Sarri but Max Allegri's Juventus stood up really well. Especially through Miralem Pjanic and Paulo Dybala whose exquisite technique and intelligence allowed the Bianconeri to play through Napoli's high pressure affording Juventus the time and space to counter which was how the only goal of the match came about. A lovely through ball by Dybala to compatriot Higuain whose finish was as cool as it was clinical, a trait so often demonstrated by the former Real Madrid striker when he is on form.The Partenopei may feel they did not deserve to lose, however given their possession as well as the number of chances created they should have scored at least once, but the finishing from the entire team was lacking today.In the end Max Allegri and his Bianconeri came out on top as has happened so often in the past at this precise point in their season. Juventus confidence will be sky high going into next week's Derby d'Italia at home against Inter where they have a chance to kill off yet another Serie A team's unbeaten record, after having done just that tonight against Napoli.Reina (6,5); Hysaj (6), Albiol (5,5), Koulibaly (6.5), Mario Rui (5); Allan (7), Jorginho (7), Hamsik (6); Callejon 5,5), Mertens (5), Insigne (5).Zielinski (6), Maggio (5,5), Ounas (5).Buffon (7); De Sciglio (5,5), Benatia (6,5) Chiellini (6) Asamoah (6); Khedira (5,5) Pjanic (6,5) Matuidi (5); Dybala (7) Douglas Costa (6,5); Higuain (7).Marchisio (6), Cuadrado (5,5), Barzagli (N/A).Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)