Live Serie A: Roma-Inter: 1-0 Dzeko!
26 August at 21:30
- Roma have scored 217 goals so far against Inter in Serie A – more than against any other opponent in the top-flight.
- Five of the last six league meetings have seen both Roma and Inter find the net.
- Roma’s last home defeat against Inter was in October 2008 – since then five wins for the Giallorossi and three draws at the Olimpico against the Nerazzurri.
- Across the last five seasons, Roma have never lost in the opening two matches, but only twice have the Giallorossi managed two wins in two games (2013/14 and 2014/15).
- Roma have scored in each of their last 31 home games in the league – an average of 2.5 goals per game.
- The Giallorossi have won 19 of their last 22 home games (D1 L2).
- Inter won their final away game of last season at the Olimpico but against Lazio, after losing three games in a row on the road.
- Roma made more tackles than any other team on MD1 of Serie A this season (24).
- Radja Nainggolan has scored five goals in 14 league games against Inter – his favourite target in Serie A.
- Both Éder and Mauro Icardi have scored three goals against Roma in Serie A, in 10 and eight appearances respectively against the Nerazzurri.
- Last Sunday, Mauro Icardi scored more than once in a Serie A game for the 16th time since joining Inter.
