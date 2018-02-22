Serie A: Roma-Milan |Confirmed lineups

AC Milan are Roma are set to face off in what should be a very entertaining game. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Roma have won their last four matches against Milan in Serie A, their longest streak. The Rossoneri haven’t beaten Roma in the competition since May 2015.

- Milan have won just one of their last 12 away matches against Roma in Serie A (D6 L5).

- Roma have won just one of their last four matches at home in Serie A, winning last week against Benevento. This comes after they won their previous five leagues games at the Olimpico.

- Milan are unbeaten in their last seven league matches - the last time the Rossoneri went eight Serie A matches in a row without a defeat was back in February 2016.

- Milan have gained 16 points in their six Serie A games in 2018 - only Juventus and Napoli (18) have gained more.

- Roma have had the most shots on average per game in Serie A this season (18.1).

- Roma are the only team yet to concede from outside the box in Serie A this season.

- Edin Dzeko has been directly involved in four goals in his last two games against Milan in Serie A (3 goals, 1 assists).

- Stephan El Shaarawy has scored twice in his four Serie A games against his former team (none of them at the Olimpico); the winger scored 21 goals in 83 league appearences with Milan.

- Since Gennaro Gattuso’s appointment as manager, Giacomo Bonaventura has scored five times in Serie A, more than any other Milan player. However, under Montella he did not score a single goal in nine games.



