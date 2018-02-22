Serie A: Roma-Torino 3-0 |As it happened...

The Serie A is now back as Roma are set to take on Torino at the Olimpico in Rome. This should be a good game as you can follow all of the live action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- AS Roma have lost only one of their last 15 games against Torino in Serie A (W10, D4), scoring in each of their last 14 meetings (2.1 goals on average for match).

- AS Roma have won seven home games in a row against Torino in Serie A, while they’ve never previously won more.

- AS Roma have won four of their last five Serie A fixtures (L1), as many as they won in their previous 12.

- However, AS Roma have lost three of their last four home league matches (W1), after they were unbeaten in their previous six (W5, D1).

- AS Roma have conceded in each of their last five home league games - the last time the Giallorossi went six games without a clean sheet in the same Serie A season was back in November 2009.

- On the other hand, Torino have lost their last two Serie A games; the last time they lost three matches in a row was back in December 2016.

- Torino have won only one of their last 10 away games in Serie A (D6, L3), although that win did come at the Olimpico stadium (vs Lazio).

- AS Roma have four players with at least five goals in the current Serie A season (Dzeko, El Shaarawy, Ünder, Perotti), while no other team has more.

- Gregoire Defrel netted his first and only hat-trick in Serie A against Torino (May 2017), back when he played for Sassuolo.

- Andrea Belotti has scored three goals in his last five league games against Roma, while two of these arrived at the Olimpico Stadium. Belotti is also aiming to net his 50th goal in Serie A (currently on 49).



LIVE COMMENTARY: