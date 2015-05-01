The game of the weekend in Serie A is the first of the weekend as Roma host Napoli in a vital game in the race for Champions League places. The Giallorossi have a five point lead over today’s opponents after they won at Inter last weekend and Napoli slipped up at home to Atalanta.



Maurizio Sarri’s knows that only a win in the capital this afternoon will be seen as a positive result with the Partenopei looking nervously over their shoulder at the chasing pack.



ROMA (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Juan Jesus; De Rossi, Strootman; Perotti, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Dzeko. Coach: Luciano Spalletti

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Rog, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne. Coach: Maurizio Sarri

