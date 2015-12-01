Serie A: Roma-Verona 3-0, Here is how the Roman's fared....

Roma - Verona 3-0 (goals by Nainggolan and Dzeko (*2))



Roma ratings:



Alisson 6: He didn't have much to do all night long.



Florenzi 6,5: He is now back on the pitch as he had a great game. He even served Dzeko with a great assist...



Manolas 7,5: Perfect game by the Greek defender as he was a wall back there. (79' Moreno: no vote).



Fazio 6,5: Good vintage performance from Fazio as he looked solid.



Kolarov 6,5: He didn't attack much as he covered well at the back.



Pellegrini 7: Very nice game by the youngster as he seemed very relaxed...



De Rossi 6: Not a great game by the veteran but he did what he had to do.



Nainggolan 7,5:He scored a goal and then assisted another. Crucial player for Di Francesco. (74' Schick 6: He tried a few things as he is now back)



Cengiz Under 6,5: Good game by him as he still does not seem to be 100% adapted to the Serie A but this will come with time. (74' Gerson: no vote)



Dzeko 8: Two goals and a solid overall showing by last season's Serie A top scorer.



El Shaarawy 6,5: He tried a lot but he missed a few chances. Even so, he covered a lot of ground...



Coach: Di Francesco 7: He made a few rotations as his substitutions were also spot on.



By Jean-Luca Mascaro @Calcionews89