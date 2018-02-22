Serie A round-up of the day: Fiorentina and Sampdoria get all three points

As Juve are set to take on Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid and Montella's Sevilla are ready to play against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions league, there were also a few Italian Serie A games that were played earlier today.



Udinese took on Fiorentina, Genoa were playing against Cagliari and finally, Atalanta faced Sampdoria. In the end, Fiorentina, Genoa and Sampdoria came away with the wins as they got the full three points on the night. With these results, there is now a three team tie behind sixth placed AC Milan (50 points with a game in hand) as Fiorentina-Sampdoria and Atalanta now all have 47 points in the Italian Serie A standings. View the results and the scorers of the day bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



Italian Serie A results of the day (view bellow):



Udinese-Fiorentina: 0-2 (Veretout, Giovani Simeone)

Genoa-Cagliari: 2-1 (Gianluca Lapadula, Barella, Medeiros)

Atalanta-Sampdoria: 1-2 (Caprari, Toloi, Duvan Zapata)