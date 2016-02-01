Serie A roundup: Genoa have an agreement for Hernanes, Mertens is close to renewing with Napoli

With only one week left in this winter transfer window, deals will start to occur at a faster pace.



MERTENS TO STAY ON WITH NAPOLI - According to Radio CRC, Dries Mertens is very close to renewing his deal with Napoli. A deal will likely be announced once this transfer window ends as Mertens wanted to stay with Napoli. He rejected a few offers for China as he wanted to stay on with Maurizio Sarri.



HERNANES MIGHT BE GENOA BOUND- In other news, Marotta met with Genoa and it now seems like they have found an agreement for Hernanes on a loan deal. Genoa really like Hernanes who will now have the final say on the matter. He hasn't been playing much recently with Juve so a move to Genoa would give him much more playing time indeed. His decision is the following one: stay 6 more months at Juve (potentially on the bench) or join Genoa for the next 6 months to get some extra playing time.