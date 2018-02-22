Serie A: Sampdoria-Genoa 0-0 |here are the player ratings

Sampdoria faced Genoa today in the "derby della lanterna". In the end, the game finished 0-0 as both clubs failed to score on the night. With the draw, Giampaolo's team are now 8th in the Italian Serie A standings, two points off 7th placed Fiorentina (who have won five straight games since the passing of Davide Astori). Genoa on the other hand are now 11th in the standings as they have 35 points so far (11 points up on the relegation zone). You can view our player ratings bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



Here are the match ratings (Sampdoria-Genoa 0-0 FT):



Sampdoria: Viviano (6.5), Bereszynski (6), Silvestre (7), Ferrari (6.5), Murru (6), Praet (6.5), Torreira (7), Linetty (7), Caprari (6.5), Quagliarella (6.5), Zapata (6). Coach Giampaolo (6).



Genoa: Perin (7), Biraschi (6.5), Spolli (7.5), Zukanovic (7), Laxalt (7), Rigoni (7), Bertolacci (6.5), Hiljemark (6.5), Perreira (6), Pandev (5.5), Lapadula (6). Coach: Ballardini (6).



Top: Spolli



Flop: Pandev