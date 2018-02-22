Serie A: Sampdoria-Genoa 0-0 |As it happened...

Sampdoria and Genoa are set to face off the the "derby della lanterna". This should be a fun game to watch as you can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Sampdoria have won each of the last three Serie A derbies against Genoa, but have never won four in a row in the “Derby della Lanterna”.

- The Blucerchiati have only lost one of their last seven league fixtures (4W 2D), though that loss came in their last game at the Marassi (0-5 vs Inter).

- Genoa have lost their last two away games in Serie A, failing to score a single goal. They’re yet to lose three on the bounce away from home in this campaign.

- 12 of Sampdoria’s last 16 goals have been scored in the second half, while Genoa have shipped their last eight after the break.

- In fact, Genoa have conceded 71% of their goals in the second half (22 out of 31), the highest ratio in the competition.

- Fabio Quagliarella’s last open play goal in Serie A came on January 21st (vs Fiorentina) - each of his three since then have come from the penalty spot.

- Gastón Ramírez has scored 3 goals in Serie A against Genoa – more than against any other opponent.

- Luca Rigoni’s first Serie A goal came against Sampdoria back in February 2009, when he was still with Chievo.



LIVE COMMENTARY: