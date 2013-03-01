As the media buzz surrounding the Champions League draw against Barcelona finally settles, Max Allegri and Juventus need to stay grounded as they travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to play Sampdoria on Sunday. The Bianconeri are flying high following back to back wins against Milan and Porto and they remain unbeaten in their last thirteen games. Marco Giampaolo and Sampdoria meanwhile are also bursting with confidence after last weekend’s 1-0 derby victory over Genoa. The Blucerchiati sit in ninth position, but need no further motivation against the Scudetto holders beyond the obvious chance to claim a huge scalp.



Allegri has nearly an entire squad to choose from with Benatia and Sturaro as the only exceptions. Chiellini re-enters the fold for the Bianconeri and Pjanic looks poised to allow Marchisio to rest after having played against Porto in midweek. On the right side of defence, Lichtsteiner is likely to replace Dani Alves.



The front four should remain unchanged, as consistency in results is repaid with a constant selection of attackers. The work rate of Mandzukic and speed and one on one ability of Cuadrado gives Juve a range of depth and balance on the wings. Centrally the ever present and active Dybala bounces in between the lines to act as both a creator and a finisher. Capocannoniere competitor Higuain and his 19 Serie A goals are a major contributor to Juve’s success this season. El Pipita has not scored in league competition since February 17th and will look to change that this afternoon.







Giampaolo looks likely to start with almost the same lineup that won the Derby della Lanterna except with Praet favourite to take the place of Linetty in the midfield. Samp will want to build on their momentum after the victory over their city rivals and this weekend’s match against Juventus could not come at a better time.



The Bianconeri do not boast an outstanding away record considering their domestic dominance, with four away losses including one against Genoa in the same stadium last November. The Blucerchiati attack is their most potent asset, with former Juventus forward Fabio Quagliarella likely to team up with Luis Muriel. The Colombian has ten Serie A goals this season and nine assists, including the winner last weekend. Between the posts Viviano is suspended, with Puggioni coming in to take his place.







Giampaolo will undoubtedly hope for a dip in form from the visitors after having played a big midweek Champions League game. Riding on the momentum and energy produced by last week’s emotional result, the Blucerchiati see Sunday’s match-up as a potential upset. Allegri on the other hand, will demand focus and the continued attention to detail that has allowed his team to achieve such outstanding form of late. Although the Stadio Luigi Ferraris is often a difficult venue, Bianconeri tifosi will expect nothing less than three points--as their treble dream continues.



Probable Starting Lineups:



Sampdoria (4-3-1-2) Puggioni; Sala, Silvestre, Skriniar, Regini; Barreto, Torreira, Praet; Fernandes; Quagliarella, Muriel



​Juventus (4-2-3-1) Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain











David Baleno