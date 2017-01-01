Serie A league leaders Juventus head to Reggio Emilia to take on Sassuolo in a rare Sunday afternoon outing for the champions. Back to back wins in both the league and Coppa Italia last week have answered any question marks over the Bianconeri’s lack of hunger after disappointing recent performances.



The hosts have also improved in recent weeks with former Juve striker Alessandro Matri enjoying an impressive January. This fixture has not always been kind to the Old Lady in recent seasons but they start as huge favourites this afternoon.