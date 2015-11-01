Following an impressive victory over Lazio at the J Stadium on Sunday and a hotly contested 2-1 victory against Milan in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal on Wednesday, Juventus coach Max Allegri will be looking to continue his team’s resurgence to top form. Their hosts Sassuolo, have not had as successful a season as last year, currently sitting in 14th place in the Serie A standings.



Eusebio Di Francesco has seen a run of more successful results recently, but welcomes Juventus at a time when the Bianconeri are focused, calm, and hungry for results. The Old Lady will travel with confidence and welcome back Claudio Marchisio after having missed the Lazio and Milan ties through muscular injury.





Allegri will need to choose between the same double pivot midfield line-up that brought success over Lazio last weekend or the ‘Christmas tree’ shape that he has also proposed recently. The Bianconeri players are in fine form, notably Dybala and Pjanic who excelled in mid-week. Il Principino returns from injury to occupy the central midfield with Sami Khedira and one from either Sturaro or Rincon. Mario Mandzukic will probably be rested should Allegri use the 4-3-2-1. Alex Sandro is one of the Old Lady’s fresher players, having only played as a substitute against Milan midweek.





Di Francesco has a different challenge in front of him, playing most of the season below full strength. Most importantly Domenico Berardi is fit again, and he will be relied upon heavily to be the creative force in the Neroverdi’s attack. Experienced striker Alessandro Matri is expected to start and facing his former teammates will be a special motivation for the former Bianconeri player. He is not the only ex in the side, with Peluso and Aquilani both having represented the Turin giants. French striker Gregoire Defrel is an option off the bench for the hosts.

Sassuolo’s last two wins were their first back to back this season. They will go into this match with concentration and belief and Di Francesco will want to capitalize on the possibility of fatigue for some of the Juventus players after Wednesday’s hard fought coppa success. Allegri meanwhile, will hope for a rejuvenated Juventus team, ready and willing to compete on all fronts in any formation to show their dominance in the Serie A. Regardless of the squad Allegri picks, Bianconeri tifosi will have high expectations following their last two matches.

Probable Starting Line-ups:

Juventus 4-3-2-1

Buffon; D. Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, A. Sandro; Khedira, Marchisio, Rincon; Dybala, Pjanic, Higuain

Sassuolo 4-3-3

Consigli; Antei, Letschert, Acerbi, Peluso; Pellegrini, Aquilani, Duncan; Berardi, Matri, Politano







David Baleno