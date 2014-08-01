Milan travel to Reggio Emilia this afternoon to take on Sassuolo. Last weekend’s hard-fought win against Fiorentina has put Vincenzo Montella’s team back in the European mix although a Champions League spot looks like just a distant dream and the Rossoneri may have to settle for a place in next season’s Europa League.



Sassuolo have failed to reach the heights they set last term which saw Eusebio Di Francesco’s team qualify for the European competition for the first time in their history. The two managers today are former team-mates and were both part of Roma’s 2001 Scudetto winning side.